Gov. Cox issues statement on tax cuts approved by Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 10, 2022) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following statement in response to the tax relief package approved by the Utah Legislature.

“As a freshman legislator nine years ago, I supported an earned income tax credit to benefit low- and moderate-income Utahns. Every year since I have worked to get the EITC signed into law. I could not be more excited to finally get this piece of legislation across the finish line. 

“I also look forward to signing into law income tax cuts for all Utahns in addition to expanded Social Security tax cuts for Utah’s most vulnerable seniors. I applaud the Legislature on their efforts in arriving at this bipartisan and balanced outcome. 

“All together, these tax cuts will return hard-earned money to Utah families and alleviate current inflationary pressures. These tax cuts are a tremendous win for Utah families and seniors, and I look forward to signing this bill into law.”

