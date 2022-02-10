Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.9.22

Published: Feb 09, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Drake Dillard, 71, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Disability Access, where he has served since 2020. Dillard has been an Architect at Perkins & Will since 2013. He is a member of the American institute of Architects and the National Organization of Minority Architects. Dillard earned a Master of Arts degree in Architecture from Howard University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dillard is registered without party preference.

Souraya ElHessen, 59, of Bellflower, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Disability Access, where she has served since 2020. ElHessen has served as a Board Member for the Bellflower Unified School District since 2020 as a Member of the Los Angeles County Public Social Service Commission since 2019. She was Online Faculty at the University of Phoenix from 2002 to 2021. ElHessen was a member of the Inclusive Excellence Commission at California State University, Long Beach from 2016 to 2020 and was the WorkAbility IV Coordinator there from 1995 to 1998. ElHessen was ADA Coordinator and a Senior Analyst for the City of Santa Monica from 1998 to 1999. She was a Member of the Los Angeles County Accessibility Appeals Board from 2014 to 2018. ElHessen serves on the CalAPS CTE Board for the Bellflower Unified School District. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology from California State University, Long Beach and a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. ElHessen is a Democrat.

Jacqueline Jackson, 66, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Disability Access, where she has served since 2020. Jackson has been a Non-Profit Management Consultant since 1994. She was Development Director and Consultant for the San Diego Center for the Blind from 2002 to 2004. Jackson was Director of Charter School Development for Norman and Norman Inc. from 1996 to 2005. She was Education Consultant for the School Futures Research Foundation from 1994 to 1996. Jackson was Director of Education for Health and Family Support Services at the San Diego Urban League from 1988 to 1994. Jackson is a member of the County of San Diego Registrar of Voters Accessibility Advisory Committee and the Aging and Disability Resource Connection. Jackson earned a Master of Education degree from the University of San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jackson is a Democrat.

