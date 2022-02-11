First Lady Opens Nomination Period for 2022 Volunteer Awards

Alaska First Lady Rose Dunleavy today opened the nomination period for the 2022 First Lady’s Volunteer Awards. The annual awards, started in 1975 by First Lady Bella Hammond, recognize and pay tribute to exceptional volunteers who have made an extraordinary contribution within our communities and state. The 2022 nomination period is from February 10 to March 10.

“It’s always a great honor to award these hardworking Alaskans who do not often receive recognition,” said First Lady Rose Dunleavy. “The First Lady Volunteer Awards shines a light on these special Alaskans. Each recipient should embody the spirit of Alaska through a positive impact on our communities. Thank you to our panel of judges once again for committing their valuable time. Each year, we receive amazing nominations with inspirational stories to tell. I look forward to learning about these Alaskans and sharing their stories once the winners are announced.”

Nominations can be submitted online at volunteerawards.alaska.gov or by using hard copies which are available to pick up in person at the Governor’s offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Soldotna, Fairbanks and Palmer.

The First Lady’s Volunteer Awards ceremony and luncheon will be tentatively held at the Governor’s residence in Juneau this spring.

