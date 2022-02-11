Submit Release
Pax­ton Sues Biden Admin for Uncon­sti­tu­tion­al, Ille­gal Min­i­mum Wage Hike for Fed­er­al Contractors

Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden Administration for unilaterally and unlawfully imposing an increase in the minimum wage for all federal contractors by executive order. The president has no authority to overrule Congress, which has sole authority to set the minimum wage and which already rejected a minimum wage increase. This disastrous policy will lead to countless layoffs, inflation, and economic harm to Texans. 

“President Biden has chosen to ignore the Constitution, federal law, and all evidence showing the adverse effects of imposing a much higher minimum wage for federal contractors,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This administration has caused enough problems for our country. I will not allow them to cost Texans valuable jobs and to worsen the economic downturn."  

The executive order requires all federal contractors to pay employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour and overtime wages if employees work more than 40 hours per week. The new rule also would allow wages to be subject to yearly increases as determined by the Department of Labor. 

Attorney General Paxton is leading this litigation along with Louisiana and Mississippi, who have joined Texas to stop President Biden’s unlawful federal overreach. 

To read the complaint click here.

