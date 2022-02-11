DFPI and two other state financial agencies have reached a settlement agreement with Danny Yen, owner of Carlsbad, California-based mortgage education course provider Real Estate Educational Services, for his role in a multi-state fraud scheme that involved hundreds of mortgage loan originators. Learn more at csbs.org.
DFPI, State Agencies Settle with Mortgage Educator on Multi-State Fraud Scheme
