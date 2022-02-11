Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,841 in the last 365 days.

Kinross Correctional Facility Sergeant named the 2021 Michigan Department of Corrections Director's Award winner

Kinross Correctional Facility Sergeant named the 2021 Michigan Department of Corrections Director's Award winner

DATE: Feb. 10, 2022 

Contact: Chris Gautz

(517) 256-3790

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kinross Correctional Facility Sergeant named the 2021 Michigan Department of Corrections Director's Award winner

 

Lansing, Mich. -  Keith Clegg, Sergeant at the Kinross Correctional Facility was selected as the winner of the 2021 Michigan Department of Corrections Director's Award for his efforts in assisting the facility by creating emergency processes and assisting staff with his excellent leadership skills.

MDOC Director Heidi Washington presented Sgt. Clegg with the award Wednesday at Kinross Correctional Facility.

The Director's Award is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon employees of the MDOC. Sgt. Clegg also received the department's Professional Excellence Award for his work supervising all food service operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. When food service leadership and staff were unable to work due to COVID-19, Sgt. Clegg used his experience as a restaurant owner to train reassigned staff to prepare and serve meals and acquired the necessary supplies to ensure food service at Kinross Correctional Facility stayed a smooth operation throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Sgt. Keith Clegg's exceptional work ethic and leadership abilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic are an excellent representation of our department," said Director Washington. "Sgt. Clegg's willingness to assist beyond his job duties during a time of need is admirable. He maintains high standards, always being courteous, pleasant and professional. He is a true asset to his facility and the department."

Sgt. Clegg has worked for the department since 1999, where he began in Food Service. He transitioned to a Corrections Officer in 2013 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2017.

Sgt. Clegg is a team player, often going out of his way to enhance the work environment at the facility. He often donates food from his own restaurants, Pure Country located in Rudyard and Sault Ste. Marie, for work events and is known to be a mentor to many staff at the facility.

(###)

You just read:

Kinross Correctional Facility Sergeant named the 2021 Michigan Department of Corrections Director's Award winner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.