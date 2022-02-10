Committee Advances Singleton Electric Utilities Bills

Trenton – The Senate Economic Growth Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton that would address energy resource distribution and installation through the Board of Public Utilities (BPU).

“Energy reliability and efficiency are the goals of these proposals,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “By implementing advanced smart meter technology and by updating antiquated electric utility infrastructure in our communities, we can better protect New Jerseyans from power outages during storms and other inclement weather. In addition, expanding clean and renewable energy within the state using micro grids and other infrastructure will help with long term sustainable efficiency.”

The first bill, S-339, would require an electric public utility to file an update plan with the BPU for the procurement and installation of smart meter infrastructure, to measure and record electricity usage data, at a customers’ premises.

The second bill, S-341, would require the BPU to adopt rules and regulations requiring an electric public utility to establish a timeline for the replacement of the utility’s backyard distribution equipment within the portion of a residential property.

The final bill, S-787, would require the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the BPU to develop a request for a proposal to determine the eligibility for the establishment of micro grids in six regionally diverse locations throughout the state. The micro grids are to be used to power medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

The bills were voted out of committee by a vote of (5-0), (5-0) and (5-0), respectively.