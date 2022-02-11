RAMS FOOTBALL LEGEND MARSHALL FAULK TO SURPRISE HIGH-RISK YOUTH AND EDUCATE THEM ON THE TRUTH ABOUT DRUGS

Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rams football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk will be stopping by to surprise the students at Apex Academy at Bernstein High School Friday, February 11, from 1:30–2 p.m. With the home team appearing in the Super Bowl, Faulk wants to emphasize the importance of including local youth in the festivities. He plans to talk to the kids about football, the big game, and to educate them on the nonprofit he supports, Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

The Foundation serves as the primary distributor of drug educational materials and to develop new materials to meet the challenge of continually changing drug trends. The Foundation's Truth About Drugs program is the largest and most comprehensive nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiative of its kind. With its materials translated in over 20 languages and through a worldwide network of volunteers, 140 million drug prevention booklets have been distributed in over 190 countries.

“I have a built-in excuse this week to be busy, but I am making the time to do things that are important to me,” Faulk stated. The Hall of Famer will deliver a speech to the kids, invite them to participate in a Q&A, and host giveaways of Super Bowl merchandise.

Faulk is a national spokesperson for Foundation for a Drug-Free World. In Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, he is inviting fans to sign up for and take the online drug education courses on the Drug-Free World website at www.drugfreeworld.org/course. The course is free of charge and available to all, with materials in 20 languages.

Apex is a charter school that focuses on social and emotional learning. It is set on the third floor of the Bernstein High School campus, located at 1309 N. Wilton Place in Hollywood. He will be talking to their middle and high school students over lunch.

Faulk will be available for media interviews after meeting with the kids. Media wishing to attend need to provide proof of vaccination and a negative covid test within the past 48 hours.