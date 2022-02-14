Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: "Before Donovan Carrillo, there is a great history of mexican winter Olympians"
At Soccer Media Solutions we find it phenomenal that Donovan opens a wide range of events in which high-end advertising can grow, such as skating tournaments”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Far from being a country with a tradition in different winter disciplines, Mexican sport has written a new page in the history of the Winter Olympic Games." José Eshkenazi Smeke, a specialist in sports anaalysis, mentioned.
The XXIV edition of the Winter Olympic Games to be held in the capital of the People's Republic of China, Beijing (which also hosted the Summer Games in 2008) will begin this Friday, February 4. The opening ceremony will take place from 20:00 hours, local time and 6:00 hours Central Mexico time.
Although the national sport does not have a thriving tradition in the practice of winter sports given to climatic and even cultural issues, Mexico began to take part in the maximum winter fair from the second edition held in Saint Moritz, Switzerland, 1928.
During the competition held in Helvetic territory, the first Mexican team to be part of the games, was composed of five athletes: L.M. Elizaga, Juan de Landa, Mario Casasus, I. Díaz and G. Díaz. All of them on the bobsleigh team. It took 56 long years for a Mexican representative to see action again during the winter fair that took place in 1984 in the city of Sarajevo, Yugoslavia (present-day Bosnia). Hubertus von Hohenlohe's participation in alpine skiing represented Mexico's Olympic debut in this event.
Hubertus would finish the competition in 50th and 41st place respectively. For the Calgary 1988 edition, 10 more compatriots would join the historic Hubertus. During the games held in Canadian territory, Mexico had participation with two bobsleigh pairs with Roberto and Jorge Tames in charge of Mexico 1 and with José and Luis Tames in charge of the Mexico 2 team.
The Mexican debut in figure skating would be in charge of Ricardo Olavarrieta and Diana Encinas. In alpine skiing they joined Hubertus von Hohenlohe, Alex Benoit, Patrice Martell's and Carlos Pruneda. While in cross country Roberto Álvarez would be in charge of representing the national team
For the edition held in Albertville 1992, a historic participation of the national team took place as it had a large delegation with about 20 competitors in total, of which nine participated in alpine skiing among them, again Hubertus von Hohenlohe, and the women Sammantha Teuscher, Chus Cortina and Verónica Ampudia. The Mexican delegation was made up of: sixteen men and four women, who competed in four different disciplines. The national flag bearer at the opening ceremony was cross-country skier Roberto Alvarez. To date, this has been the largest delegation that has represented Mexico in a Winter Olympic Games. For th
Thee 1994 edition of Lillehammer, Hubertus von Hohenlohe was again the only representative in the winter fair for Mexico thus marking his temporary retirement. In Salt Lake City 2002, the fair would see in competition only three Mexicans in two events. This edition would mark the retirement of Roberto Tames after having represented Mexico in three editions of the games. The eternal and historic Hubertus would not have participation in a few games until his return sixteen years later in Vancouver 2010 when he was already over 50 years old, thus becoming the oldest athlete to say present in the maximum fair of the winter sport.
As if that were not enough, Hubertus would return to make his legend even greater by representing Mexico again at the games held in Sochi in 2014. For the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games, the tricolor delegation increased from one to three representatives. Skiers Sarah Schleper, an American married to a Mexican and Rodolfo Dickson, a Mexican native of Puerto Vallarta but adopted at an early age by a Canadian couple, made their debut in alpine skiing. Robby Franco, whose father is Mexican and his mother American, would make his debut in the games competing in freestyle. This was the edition in which Mexico had more representatives since the 1992 edition.
With the games in Beijing just around the corner the skater Donovan Carrillo, was emerging as the Mexican athlete to follow during the joust. Donovan was born in Zapopan on November 17, 1999, at the age of 22 he is the youngest competitor of the national representative. Donovan currently holds the title of national figure skating champion. "Donovan will play its first Olympic Games in Asian territory becoming the first Mexican to compete in this discipline after almost 30 years, undoubtedly a national pride in the making," said Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
"At Soccer Media Solutions we find it phenomenal that Donovan opens a wide range of events in which high-end advertising can grow, such as skating tournaments"" concluded José Eshkenazi Smeke. In addition to Donovan, skiers Sarah Schleper, 42, and Rodolfo Dickson Sommers, 24, are competing for Mexico again, as well as Jonathan Soto Moreno, who also works as an engineer in automation and robotics. Jonathan has paid for his sports career himself.
