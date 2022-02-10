In observance of Black History Month, The Delaware Heritage Commission presents our Book of the Week

In observance of Black History Month, The Delaware Heritage Commission is proud to present our Book of the Week: African American Education in Delaware: A History Through Photographs 1865-1930 – by Dr. Bradley Skelcher.

You can view a PDF version of this book here.

SYNOPSIS: At the beginning of the twentieth century, it became apparent that colored schools in Delaware were far from equal to their white counterparts and could not provide the same education to the children in their communities. Though it would take decades to improve the education system for Delaware’s African American community, the tireless efforts of activists, politicians, and concerned citizens made tremendous progress. This book examines the history of African American schools in the First State and the struggle for equality in education. It follows the lives of those who fought, not only to secure an education for their children but to secure hope for a brighter future for generations to come.

