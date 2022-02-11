Hogan Administration Announces Over $438 Million in Capital Grants Administered to Maryland Organizations in 2021

February 10, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Hogan administration today announced that in the year 2021, the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS), through its Capital Grants Division, administered 398 capital grants totaling $438,530,000.00. The grantees included local governments and groups whose projects included museums, community centers, performing arts centers, athletic facilities, and a mix of medical support and treatment centers that are located throughout the state.

“By supporting our state’s education, health, and community organizations, we provide opportunities for our state to thrive and Marylanders to prosper,” said Governor Hogan. “These institutions improve the quality of life for our citizens across the state, especially during the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.”

“The awarded capital grants allow the organizations to renovate, expand, perform repairs, and construct needed additions and upgrades,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill Jr. “DGS takes great pride in promoting and supporting these organizations as they play an important role in providing Marylanders with essential services such as education, safety, and medical & mental health support and treatment.”

To view a list of the capital grants that were administered by the Hogan administration throughout the state between January and December of the year 2021 by going to https://dgs.maryland.gov/Documents/DGS-Grantees.pdf.

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.