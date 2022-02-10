Two NC Educators Receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

Raleigh, NC

Feb 10, 2022

Two North Carolina elementary school teachers were honored this week as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest award K-12 teachers can receive for instruction in those two subjects by the federal government. In all, 102 teachers nationwide were named by President Joe Biden as 2020 award recipients in an announcement earlier this week. The two recipients from North Carolina are Sarah Remery, a fourth-grade teacher at Trindale Elementary School in Randolph County, and Andi Webb, a K-2 teacher and instructional coach at Forest Hills Global Elementary School in New Hanover County.

Left: Sarah Remery Right: Andi Webb

Remery was honored in the category of math instruction; Webb for science instruction.

“I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals,” Biden said in his announcement. “The dedication these individuals and organizations have demonstrated to prepare students for careers in STEM fields, during what has been a difficult time for teachers, students, and families, plays a huge role in American innovation and competitiveness.” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said that the two teachers are helping to set the pace in North Carolina for strong teaching and learning in math and science, both subjects that are helping define not only the 21st century workforce but also the world into which today’s students will graduate. “Today’s students need a strong command of math and science like never before,” Truitt said, “and Sarah Remery and Andi Webb are helping to lay a solid foundation for students in the elementary grades. I’m so appreciative of their hard work, dedication and excellence.” The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) was established in 1983, and the award criteria alternates each year between kindergarten through sixth grade and seventh through 12th grade teachers. For the 2020 year, kindergarten through sixth grade teachers are the recipients. Awardees for the 2021 school year are expected to be announced at a later date. Nominees complete a rigorous application process that allows them to demonstrate deep content knowledge and their ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments. A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.