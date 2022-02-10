Gov. Wolf Announces $29 Million to Support Fire and Emergency Medical Service Companies

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of grant awards totaling over $29 million for 2115 recipients under the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Grant Program.

“Fire and EMS companies are depended upon by Pennsylvanians each and every day to provide essential and often lifesaving services,” said Wolf. “We know that these organizations continue to experience negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling financially. Grant programs like these are vital financial lifelines.”

The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.

All fire companies, emergency medical service, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program.

Eligible projects in accordance with the 2021-22 program, include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.

“Fire Companies and Emergency Medical Services companies throughout the commonwealth continue to deal the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook said. “Increased call volume, rising costs, and revenue loss have each made operations more difficult for our first responders. As such, our office is pleased to help get financial assistance into communities across the state.”

A complete list of grant awardees, as well as additional program eligibility requirements and important dates and information associated with future program funding rounds may be found online at www.osfc.pa.gov.