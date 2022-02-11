On-Site Fleet Services of Florida, Inc. Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
MIAMI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On-Site Fleet Services of Florida, Inc., a service provider business specializing in preventative maintenance, emergency roadside support and vehicle repairs for heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Miami, FL, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“I first learned of the WBENC Certification and how having this certification could help our company in 2019. It took me over a year to complete the paperwork and receive the certification. It’s intensely scrutinized because it is such a highly valued certification,” shares Laura Basenese, President & CEO.
The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
To learn more about On-Site Fleet Services of Florida, Inc., please visit www.onsitefleetfl.com.
About On-Site Fleet Services of Florida, Inc:
On-Site Fleet Services of Florida is a one-stop heavy-duty truck service provider for preventive maintenance, emergency roadside support and vehicle repairs.
Located in Lakeland, Florida, we provide repair and maintenance services for commercial vehicles or fleets on-location or at your fleet base. Our goal is to provide effective service and get you back on the road generating profit. For more information, visit www.onsitefleetfl.com
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
Media Relations
On-Site Fleet Services of Florida, Inc
+1 863-510-5992
