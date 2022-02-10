Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - February

Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 10,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in February. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Wilson Springs North Pond Jan 31-Feb 4 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Jan 31-Feb 4 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jan 31-Feb 4 100 Wilson Creek Jan 31-Feb 4 350 Boise River (Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam) Feb 7-11 720 Boise River (Middleton to Eagle Rd) Feb 7-11 720 Wilson Springs North Pond Feb 7-11 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Feb 7-11 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Feb 7-11 100 Marsing Pond Feb 7-11 550 Sawyers Pond Feb 14-18 300 Dick Knox Pond Feb 14-18 700 Williams Pond Feb 14-18 450 McDevitt Pond Feb 14-18 450 Kleiner Pond Feb 14-18 700 Riverside Pond Feb 14-18 900 Wilson Springs North Pond Feb 14-18 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Feb 14-18 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Feb 14-18 100 Wilson Creek Feb 14-18 350 Payette Greenway Pond Feb 21-25 550 Weiser Community Pond Feb 21-25 500 Eagle Island Park Pond Feb 21-25 350 Star City Pond West Feb 21-25 600 Wilson Springs North Pond Feb 21-25 200 Wilson Springs South Pond Feb 21-25 100 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Feb 21-25 100

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.