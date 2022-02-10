Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,772 in the last 365 days.

Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - February

Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 10,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in February. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jan 31-Feb 4

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jan 31-Feb 4

 100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jan 31-Feb 4

100
Wilson Creek Jan 31-Feb 4

350
Boise River (Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam)

Feb 7-11

720

Boise River (Middleton to Eagle Rd)

Feb 7-11

 720

Wilson Springs North Pond

 Feb 7-11

200
Wilson Springs South Pond

Feb 7-11

 100
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Feb 7-11

100

Marsing Pond

Feb 7-11

550
Sawyers Pond Feb 14-18

300
Dick Knox Pond Feb 14-18

700

Williams Pond

 Feb 14-18

450

McDevitt Pond

 Feb 14-18

450
Kleiner Pond Feb 14-18

700
Riverside Pond Feb 14-18

900
Wilson Springs North Pond

Feb 14-18

 200
Wilson Springs South Pond Feb 14-18

100
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Feb 14-18

100
Wilson Creek Feb 14-18

350
Payette Greenway Pond Feb 21-25

550
Weiser Community Pond Feb 21-25

500
Eagle Island Park Pond Feb 21-25

350

Star City Pond West

 Feb 21-25

600

Wilson Springs North Pond

 Feb 21-25

200

Wilson Springs South Pond

 Feb 21-25

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Feb 21-25

100

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

You just read:

Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - February

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.