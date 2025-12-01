Turn in Lake Pend Oreille fishing logbooks by Dec. 12 for a chance to win prizes and swag

Anglers fishing Lake Pend Oreille are encouraged to watch for tags located on the backs of rainbow trout. Each tag includes a unique number, along with a phone number, website URL and—in some cases—a reward value. Tags may be worth $25, $50, $100 or $200, so keep an eye out for that potential reward fish.

If you catch a tagged rainbow trout, please report the tag number and the location where the fish was caught to Fish and Game.

For complete details about the tagging study and how you can participate, visit the Fish and Game website. For additional information about fisheries in Lake Pend Oreille, explore the LPO Fisheries webpage.

For questions or to learn more about the angler science program, contact the Panhandle Regional Office at (208) 769-1414.

Follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and regional news.