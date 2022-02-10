Fatal Crash - Cambridge - 22A1000797
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1000797
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Anderson, Trooper Knight, Trooper Bulle
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/09/22 20:13 hours
STREET: Cambridge – VT route 108
TOWN: Cambridge
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mark Archambault
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 9, 2022 at approximately 20:13 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash on the VT route 108, in the Town of Cambridge. The Operator of the vehicle was identified as Mark Archambault, 66, of Jeffersonville. Preliminary investigation revealed that Archambault was traveling north on VT route 108, when he veered off the road and struck a tree stump head on. Archambault was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Cambridge Fire Departments. This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this crash is urged to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Ph#802.878.7111