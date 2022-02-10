Submit Release
Fatal Crash - Cambridge - 22A1000797

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1000797                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Anderson, Trooper Knight, Trooper Bulle

STATION: Williston                                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/09/22 20:13 hours

STREET: Cambridge – VT route 108

TOWN: Cambridge

WEATHER: Clear 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mark Archambault

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 9, 2022 at approximately 20:13 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash on the VT route 108, in the Town of Cambridge. The Operator of the vehicle was identified as Mark Archambault, 66, of Jeffersonville. Preliminary investigation revealed that Archambault  was traveling north on VT route 108, when he veered off the road and struck a tree stump head on. Archambault was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Cambridge Fire Departments. This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this crash is urged to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

 

 

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111

 

 

