Traffic Alert - 2058 Sheldon Rd(VT Route 105), Swanton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

2058 Sheldon Rd(VT Route 105), Swanton has both lanes obstructed in the area of due to a Tree Down on Power Lines Actively on Fire, Blocking both lanes.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.