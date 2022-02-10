Bureau of Land Management to conduct prescribed burn near Grand View

Editor's Note: The following is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be conducting the Ted Trueblood Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Prescribed Burn, located about two miles north of Grand View between Feb. 1-28, depending on weather and ground conditions.

The approximately 44-acre burn will remove vegetation that has begun clogging up several large ponds. This will result in increased open water habitat that’s critical for resident and migrating waterfowl and other species. Burning in February coincides with when the ponds are usually dried-up and ensures minimal disturbance to waterfowl.

Upon favorable conditions, fire managers will begin ignition operations that are expected to last one day, with possible short-term traffic delays on Grand View Road. Subsequent mop-up and patrol will occur for 5-7 days afterwards, and the public can expect to see smoke during this time.

“The project is an excellent example of interagency cooperation between BLM and Idaho Department of Fish and Game that will improve habitat for multiple species,” said Lance Okeson, BLM Boise District Fuels Program Coordinator.

The Ted Trueblood WMA is co-managed by the BLM and Idaho Department of Fish and Game for the benefit of waterfowl, upland game birds, wading birds, and songbirds. It provides an outstanding nesting and brood-rearing resource for resident birds, and a rest and foraging area for a large variety of migratory species.

For more information contact the BLM Boise District Fire Information Line at 208-384-3378.