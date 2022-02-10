Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Sexual Assault/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5000546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022, approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Barton, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Sexual Assault

-Violating a Condition of Release

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Balcom, Jr

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers along with Orleans and Glover Ambulance services responded to a report of a domestic assault, which had occurred at a residence in the town of Barton.  As a result of the investigation it was learned Balcom sexually assaulted a person with whom he cohabitated, and was additionally in violation of several court-ordered conditions of release.

 

Balcom was taken into custody and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks.  He was ordered held without bail by the honorable Court, and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022, 1300 hours            

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Included

 

