Derby Barracks/ Sexual Assault/VCOR

CASE#: 22A5000546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022, approximately 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Barton, VT
VIOLATIONS:
-Sexual Assault
-Violating a Condition of Release
ACCUSED: Joseph Balcom, Jr
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers along with Orleans and Glover Ambulance services responded to a report of a domestic assault, which had occurred at a residence in the town of Barton. As a result of the investigation it was learned Balcom sexually assaulted a person with whom he cohabitated, and was additionally in violation of several court-ordered conditions of release.
Balcom was taken into custody and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks. He was ordered held without bail by the honorable Court, and lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022, 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Included