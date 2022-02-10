Hepton, A Next-Gen of Ethereum Layer 2 and One Chain For Multiple Usage

Hepton is the next generation Ethereum Layer 2 which helps to handle transactions off the Ethereum Mainnet

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepton is the next generation Ethereum Layer 2, a collective term for solutions designed to help scale users' applications by handling transactions off the Ethereum Mainnet. In addition to that, it also helps by taking advantage of the robust decentralized security model of Mainnet, which is commonly known as Layer 1.

Hepton, as a Layer 2 for the Ethereum scaling, will come up with two projects: Hepton-POS and Hepton-Standra. Hepton-POS works as a standalone chain with a Proof-Of-Stake consensus mechanism and uses HTE as its gas for delivering transactions on the chain. As for the Standra chain is a ZK-rollup deployed on Ethereum for the SNARK validity proof consensus. This will be the solution for Digital Artist on saving gas fees when deploying NFTs on the Ethereum Mainnet through off-chain solutions.

Layer 2 chains fully inherit Ethereum's security, decentralization, liquidity and network effect properties. Some of the other Layer 2 smart contracts like Optimism, Arbitrum and StarkNet are in the early stages and awaiting optimizations through 2022. Optimized Layer 2 chains can $0.10 transactions fees with up to 4,500 transactions per second. Particular highly optimized Layer 2 like dYdX can even scale up to 12,000 transactions per second.

The Surge is an upgrade to Ethereum, and it consists of multiple steps that will open the floodgates for Layer 2 chains. Intermediate steps like EIP-4488 or blob-carrying transactions will assist in dropping transaction fees by five times or more. This will likely be implemented around the end of 2022. The final step is danksharding, where a data layer will be explicitly built to accelerate Layer 2 chains.

Application developers are continuously optimizing Layer 2, and this can be seen with a decrease in transaction fees by 30% in January. Layer 2 will continually get cheaper as there is more activity and maturing slowly.

Some of the goals that the team at Hepton aims to accomplish in the first quarter of 2022 will be to launch a website with a document site. A Testnet for the Hepton PoS Chain will be aimed to be completed as well. To ensure smooth delivery of the development progress, Hepton will be conducting an IDO based in the Polygon network and seed-round to private investors.

Apart from that, the Hepton Marketing team is a platform that will constantly give updates on Hepton and the project deployed. This marketing team will be led by the community and acts as a platform for giveaways, asking questions, and educating everyone about Hepton.

About 0xHepton

