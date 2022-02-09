State Farm doesn’t have to refund $100 million to homeowners, state Supreme Court rules

State Farm Insurance will not have to refund $100 million to homeowners after the state Supreme Court denied appeals Wednesday by California's insurance commissioner and a consumer organization, which both contended the customers had been overcharged.
