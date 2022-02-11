The Orangutan Caring Scholarship Aims to Close the Gender Gap for Indonesian Women and Girls in Science

Orangutan Scholarship Recipient in the Field Orangutan Scholarship Recipient in STEM International Day of Women and Girls in Science

It's International Day of Women and Girls in Science and the Orang Utan Republik Foundation is proud to sponsor the education of women in conservation.

Women in the communities are the guardians of environmental wisdom, yet they are often an untapped source of knowledge– underappreciated and therefore, under-resourced.” — Farwiza Farhan, Forest Conservationist