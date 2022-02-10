Akua Mind & Body expands services to include more Residential Mental Health Facilities throughout California.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akua, which has been operating multiple facilities treating Mental Health needs, addiction, and substance abuse, as well as Dual Diagnosis, affirms its commitment to treat the whole mind and body through integrative treatments both in residential and virtual settings. Akua has programs specifically designed to meet the wants and needs of those suffering from multiple diagnosis, as well.

What is Mental Health Residential Treatment?

Residential treatment is exactly what the name implies – clients reside at the treatment center where they not only go about daily life in a supportive environment alongside peers, but receive frequent support from specialized doctors, therapists, and other mental health experts. Treatment, on average, lasts 30 days.

When Is It Time for Mental Health Residential Treatment?

In general, the time for patients to enter residential treatment in acute or subacute crisis situations is when the patients’ needs are too intense or severe to be managed with outpatient treatment. Akua also has unique treatment facilities, which treat dual diagnosis (or co-occurring) disorders for those suffering from mental health issues and addiction.

The Goal of Mental Health Residential Treatment

Residential programs provide intensive help for those suffering with serious emotional and behavior problems. While receiving residential treatment, many patients will temporarily live in one of our homes, which are facilities where they can be supervised and monitored by trained staff.

Does Residential Treatment Work?

Residential treatment programs have been proven to be more effective than those which operate on an outpatient level. Removing the patient from outside influences is often a great way to start making positive changes. We can also address any addictions or substance abuse issues through our dual diagnosis programs. Finally, it can also give caretakers and a loved ones time to regroup and to deal with their own emotions.

Akua offers mental health residential treatment programs and virtual programs which are based in Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sacramento areas. Treatment may be covered by a PPO and HMO insurances or self-pay (unfortunately, Akua does not take state insurances, such as Medi-Cal).

Akua specializes in residential mental health treatment for:

Bipolar Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Co-Occurring Disorders

Depressive Disorders

Trauma & Stress Related Disorders

Post-traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD)

Psychotic Disorders

Attachment Disorders

Substance Disorders

For more information about AKUAs treatment centers, or to receive a free assessment, contact AKUA at (888) 228-1110 or visit https://akuamindbody.com.

