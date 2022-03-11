Harris & Associates, Premier Investment Advisor Company, Discusses Sharp Rise in Private Pension Products in 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris & Associates, a Registered Investment Advisor, announced a sharp rise in Private Pension, “Cash Accumulation and Income,” products.

2021 may have seen many disruptions in the economy, but the sale of Private Pension products at H&A rose by 241% last year. On a dollar basis, clients spent nearly 5 times as much in 2021 as they did in 2020.

These little-known vehicles for building tax-free accumulation offer tax-free income and annual growth at market rates. While many securities representatives may be able to sell these products, investors should only deal with advisors who are experts in designing and issuing these investments.

Harris & Associates has helped clients since 1992 with these special vehicles for tax-free accumulation. The owner of a Private Pension product may draw tax-free income during their lifetime or pass the value on as a tax-free inheritance if they choose.

People may learn more about how a Private Pension product might be a part of their long-term accumulation strategy by contacting a Wealth Advisor.

CONTACT: Jennifer Pangelinan

505 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 5

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-6743

Phone (310) 318-3700 Fax (310) 318-3766

Toll-Free 888-50-INVEST (888) 504-6837

Website: www.harrisadvisory.com

CA Insurance Lic #0826411

-----

Harris & Associates

https://www.harrisadvisory.com/

Harris & Associates is an independent Registered Investment Advisor and Financial Planning firm focused on delivering ethical advice and personalized advice and plans to all our clients. They are located in the heart of Manhattan Beach where they have been providing solutions to residents of Los Angeles and the South Bay community for over 25 years.

Harris & Associates focuses on their strengths and those who can benefit most from them. Although they specialize in Investment Management, Insurance Consulting, Executive Benefits, and Asset Protection, their true value lies in their experience providing truly objective advice and fostering deep relationships with their clients through their unique hands-on service.

It is through these relationships and the building of trust that Harris is able to guide their clients to favorable results in all areas of their financial life from taxes to home purchases to retirement planning. They understand that life is unpredictable and circumstances change. Harris & Associates provides clients with ongoing guidance.