The Middle East's First-Ever NFT Collaboration & Collection to Merge Fashion with Environmental Consciousness
Boredpuma joins forces with Splash Fashions to create groundbreaking Celestial Collection, cementing position as the first company to release NFT in the regionUAE, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created in 2019 to bring together artists, visionary ideas, evolving technology, and the virtual world, Boredpuma announces the launch of the Celestial Collection, a highly anticipated collaboration with Splash Fashions.
As an award-winning, sustainability-focused & forward-thinking fashion label, Splash stands out as the ideal collaborator in this project, fusing technology and fashion-driven art.
The collection is recognized as the first-ever NFT collection & collaboration of its kind in the Middle East, fortifying the future of NFTs, the Metaverse, and beyond.
The groundbreaking virtual collection features concepts of sustainability and fashion with concept art created by Jong Sacil. The artwork will highlight the mask of a 'puma' with collaborative efforts to develop future characters within the Metaverse.
The Celestial Collection is comprised of characters whose designs represent the celestial bodies in our universe and are inspired by the elements; the sun, moon, planets, stars, constellations, and more.
Character designs pull inspiration from mangas and anime, symbolizing the graphic elements and featuring a Y2K aesthetic. The samurai sword defines each characters' identity with compelling artwork and unique designs.
Future projects within the collection will include 3D avatars, with masks acting as the symbolic trait that combines fashion with 'Gen2' Puma Punks. This phase will allow the collaboration to move into the Metaverse.
Once an NFT collaboration purchase is executed, members gain access to benefits, including a digital access card, which allows entrance into the inner circle of fashion shows, future projects, and the ability to mint and purchase during pre-sale. All NFT collection holders will be given a Discord 'Splash' badge and rank up by being an active member to reach the OG rank of 'Celestial.'
The Boredpuma X Splash collaboration includes 3D card collections, game development, a fully developed and semi-dystopian storyline: "The Celestials," immersive audio and visual experience that features original soundtracks and unique elements to the Celestial Collection, 3D environments, 3D character creation, and VR characters that will become part of the collection's world. And this is only the beginning.
About Boredpuma
Boredpuma is a creative studio and agency that began as a collective of specialists from various sound, film, photography, art & more. They are the youngest marketing agency in the region that also operates within the cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens (NFT) space. They look forward to progressing into virtual worlds and the Metaverse.
About Splash Fashions
Splash was founded in Sharjah in 1993 and has 200 stores in 13 countries across the globe. Splash offers an extensive, award-winning collection of popular clothing for men, women, and teenagers. It is also the go-to destination for international brands like Kappa and Lee Cooper. Splash is committed to sustainability and presently produces more than 95% of its collections using eco-friendly fabrics & processes.
Media Contact
Name: Aly Raza Beig
Email: nft@boredpuma.com
Phone: +971 50 1000 786
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn