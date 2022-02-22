CureMatch Names Life Sciences Executive David Szekeres as Board Director
Life Sciences Executive brings more than 20 years of experience in biotechnology company growth strategy
By combining artificial intelligence with precision medicine, CureMatch is supporting doctors and healthcare systems with data they need to identify more targeted therapies for cancer patients”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a healthcare technology company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to power precision medicine support for oncology, announced today that David Szekeres has been named board director. Mr. Szekeres is a seasoned executive with over 20 years in the life sciences industry, with deep operational, commercial, corporate development, strategy, financial, investor relations and legal expertise.
Mr. Szekeres has extensive experience in developing and executing biotechnology growth strategies with expertise in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, partnering on more than $30 billion in biotechnology transactions, and raising more than $2 billion for various companies in the biotechnology sector. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Heron Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply innovative science and technologies for patients suffering from cancer and pain. Previously, Mr. Szekeres was the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer and General Counsel at Regulus Therapeutics. Prior to Regulus Therapeutics, Mr. Szekeres was the Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Life Technologies Corporation through its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific for $16 billion.
“By combining artificial intelligence with precision medicine, CureMatch is supporting doctors and healthcare systems with data they need to identify more targeted therapies for cancer patients,” said Mr. Szekeres. I join the CureMatch board of directors in support of its mission to help save and improve lives and look forward to contributing to its rapid growth and market expansion.”
In addition to his board director role with CureMatch, which helps oncologists navigate the immense complexity behind genomics so that they can use their expertise to match patients to therapy treatments that consider the molecular profile of their individual cancer, Mr. Szekeres is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors at Animantis, a software company focused on artificial intelligence applications to improve drug discovery and development.
Mr. Szekeres received his Juris Doctor degree from Duke University School of Law, and his Bachelor of Administration degree from University of California, Irvine.
“David has the ideal combination of life sciences and operations expertise to guide CureMatch, and he makes an excellent addition to our board of directors as we continue to scale our innovative precision medicine enterprise,” said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMatch. “His proven track record in biotechnology growth strategies will accelerate the delivery of the CureMatch solution and contribute to the global delivery of precision medicine technologies.”
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital solutions. Created on the belief that oncologists everywhere should benefit from world-class research, the CureMatch Decision Support System helps guide oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on the molecular profile of their tumor, allowing each oncologist to become an expert in personalized medicine for better patient outcomes. www.CureMatch.com
Personalized Medicine with CureMatch