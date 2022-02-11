Grand Prince Jorge Rurikovich Strengthens Russian-Spanish Business Relations at Spain’s Top Business Events of the Year
Grand Prince Jorge Rurikovich at Fitur 2022 with SAR Majesties King Felipe VI of Spain & Queen Letizia , President of Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, Presidenta Comunidad de Madrid Isabel Diaz Ayuso, Major of Madrid Luis Martinez Almeida
HRHI Grand Prince Jorge Rurikovich of The Russian Rurik Dynasty with President of Dominican Republic Luis Abinader and Former Qatar Ambassador George Massad
Grand Prince Jorge Rurikovich Strengthens Russian-Spanish Business Relations at Spain’s Top Business Events of the YearMADRID, SPAIN, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 2022 was a standout month for Russian and Spanish business and diplomacy relations as Grand Prince Jorge Rurikovich attended three high-profile tourism and entrepreneurship events in Madrid, Spain.
Grand Prince and Grand Duke Jorge Rurikovich— Spanish born descendant of the reigning dynasty in Kievan Rus (Ukraine-Russia) and distinguished international business consultant, foreign relations specialist and IT and marketing professional— closed out a recent visit to Madrid by attending Spain’s most influential annual business events.
The Hotusa Explora 8th Tourism Innovation Forum took place on January 17. Although the Spanish tourism industry suffered significantly during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the atmosphere at the forum was optimistic as attendees from foreign constituencies pledged support for the Spanish tourism and business sector.
The Grand Prince Jorge Rurikovich —who has over 10 years of experience providing business solutions to private industries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa— highlighted opportunities for dialogue, diplomacy and business partnership between Spain and Russia, marking the beginning of a buoyant year for Russian-Spanish business relations.
Other high profile guests at the event included the former Quatari ambassador to Spain, George Massad, H.E. The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of the Government of Spain Mª Reyes Maroto, H.E. The economist and former Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josep Piqué, The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martinez-Almeida, The president of the European Association of Industry, Technology and Innovation, Jordi Bentanachs Palomar among others.
On January 18, the Grand Prince Jorge Rurikovich attended the 4th Hispanic-Dominican Forum of Entrepreneurs and Merchants. Other notable guests included Omar Fernández Domínguez, son of the former President of the Dominican Republic and member of the Dominican Chamber of Deputies and Iván García, the president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants.
The event was held at the headquarters of the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and highlighted the Dominican Republic’s willingness to establish Madrid as the business and trade gateway to Europe.
Finally, the Grand Prince Jorge Rurikovich participated in the Fitur 2022, one the largest international tourism fairs in the world. Held in Madrid from January 19 to January 23, the event strived to serve as a global communication platform to develop future strategies to promote global tourism.
As an authority VIP attendee, the Grand Prince provided exclusive Russian diplomacy and business insights, remarking that “there is always a possibility for dialogue, diplomacy, business, understanding and prosperity between countries and people”.
The Grand Prince was received with a delegation of high-profile guests led by Felipe VI, King of Spain and Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, Queen of Spain and wife of King Felipe VI. Other notable guests included Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, President of the Dominican Republic and different diplomatic and institutional authorities, such as the Mayor of Madrid José Luis Martínez-Almeida and president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
About the Grand Prince:
The Grand Prince Jorge Rurikovich is an international business and diplomatic consultant with over 10 years of experience providing expert business solutions to private industries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa.
