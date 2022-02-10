Financely Group Announces New Corporate Initiative Focusing on Emerging Market Clients
Best opportunities identified by Financely Group, which specialises in the development of distressed or undervalued assets in frontier marketsLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financely Group (Financely +), the well-known trade and finance advisory, today announced its new corporate strategy that focuses on serving clients in emerging markets. The company has years of experience in working with investors, corporations and business owners to identify the best opportunities to globally raise debt or equity capital. Financely Group is a global consulting firm known in the industry for its custom, corporate delivery of trade, finance and investment banking solutions.
“Frontier markets are full of undervalued assets that need capital in order to grow,” said the Director of EMEA Companies at Financely Group, Kenny Brouwers. “Frontier markets face challenges not only in obtaining fair valuation but also qualifying to be listed on international exchanges. These entities also find it difficult to raise more debt. We implement growth strategies on behalf of our clients, enabling them to reach their financial objectives, whether it's improved management of current resources or attracting additional capital.”
Brouwers explained, “If your business requires equity, debt, trade finance solutions or a combination of these, we will structure the most-efficient, bespoke capital-raising mechanism designed for best results for your company. We bring years of experience in trade finance, investment banking, public relations and offshore registration. We have the perfect mix of experience and expertise. We promise to have your back.”
Financely is well established in the trade finance space and offers a full range of trade finance services as a client representative. Financely will advise on, or provide services, including letters of credit, proof of funds, performance guarantees and other instruments. Financely is available for investors and business owners seeking advice and solutions on how to manage trade-related risks. It assists its clients in developing the best business strategies and options for financial growth with the most up-to-date information about fundamental drivers that impact the markets.
Financely Group provides corporate advisory services to medium-to-large enterprises (MLE) in emerging and frontier markets. Its team are experts in advising businesses in the best methods of raising capital. Financely offers the best solutions to resolve a company’s debt issues and advises how to best manage corporate cash flows.
Businesses and investors interested in investment banking seek out Financely Group’s consultants for the best advice on how to raise funds and determine the best fundraising structure. “Financely has a variety of financing solutions for any situation. We offer strategic advice to assist you in executing your financing goals,” added Brouwers.
Companies with existing operations or bankable projects that would like to learn about services at Financely Group are invited to schedule a complimentary enquiry meeting to discuss the options for financial growth. To do so and for more information, visit financely-group.com/our-services.
Financely Group is a corporate financial consulting firm, wholly owned by Alliant International Trust, a St. Kitts and Nevis-established Trust or its relevant authorised affiliates. Its advisory business is carried out through Financely Group (Corporate Advisors) Ltd, a company registered in the United Kingdom.
