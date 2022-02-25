Australian Celebrity Hairstylist in LA, Sean James, Examines Life Changing Road Trip Experience

Follow Celebrity Hair & Make-Up Trender @seanjameshair Sean James (left) and his husband (right)

It’s something that I always wanted to do in my 30 years of living in America while moving from Australia.” — Sean James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Christmas time, celebrity hairstylist, Sean James, took a trip to Chicago. He was spending time with some friends in Evanston and was going to be spending some time with another friend on Christmas day. But unfortunately, like the rest of America his friends' household came down with Covid and they didn’t want to be stuck in a hotel room in suburbia. So, James and his husband decided to take a trip across America by car. One minute, they were in Chicago, the next they were headed out. James rented a car and hit the road; "...It’s something that I always wanted to do in my 30 years of living in America while moving from Australia. I have been to all of the states in Australia but never driven across, and interestingly enough the distance from New York to Los Angeles is about the same distance as Sydney to Perth," states James.

So once they exchanged their rental for a car rental, they were able to take across the country across borders and set out on their journey. "We set out across Illinois then the next states were Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and California. So seven states in three days, we did pretty well," continues James. "Iowa was beautiful and flat and looking across the farmland was absolutely beautiful. Nebraska was stunning and the first place we landed for sleeping Lincoln Thank God for the Hilton Honors Hotels as they were reliable and had great complimentary breakfasts. Then we set out on our journey towards the Rockies to make it through Colorado, we were fortunate with the weather the storm had not yet come through but once we hit the Rockies it was probably the most spiritual experience driving through its majestic grandeur. We made it through the incredible journey until we hit Utah where we stopped for the night. Utah has to be one of the most beautiful places and the people are so friendly."

James and his husband then left Utah and headed straight to Las Vegas where they arrived early in the morning just in time for an In-N-Out Burger Las Vegas-style breakfast and refueled for their trip to California. Once they made it to the border of California, they were in for a reckoning where the storm began to drown them out; "...It was a torrential downpour until we made it home, fortunately. We made it home safely and all I can say is that there is so much to learn from a trip. One of the best things I learned was how my connection to my husband grew even stronger because of our wonderful journey, learning new things about each other and spending time entertaining each other for 12 hours a day in a small ford SUV," states James.

"We had one rule, I call it the "three-second rule", which is always staying three seconds behind the car in front of you. It gives you three seconds of reaction time as it’s amazing what can happen in three seconds. The other rule is always to get enough snacks and drinks to last a day just in case anything happens. And always take some of my Beach Bld sanitizer which people can get at https://www.beachblvd.co/. It came in so handy especially when we needed to use anything public like the restrooms. What I did learn is that the rest of the states really do have fantastic restroom facilities much better than California. My other tip for road trips would be to make sure to leave early, 6 AM on the road was the best way to go. And listen to some good old oldies on the radio, ones that you can sing along to it makes the time go by really fast. We had a great time singing along in the car," concludes James.

Sean James

Sean originally came to America from Australia due to his wig-making skills. He has subsequently been a cutting and color educator for L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe. He has also styled for several fashion shows throughout fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York, including Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Burberry. James has worked on Oscar-nominated films and is a two-time local 706 Guild Award nominee. He is a trusted expert panelist for product reviews and can be seen on Style Network's "How Do I Look?"

Sean is also highly involved in giving back and volunteering his time for worthwhile causes, most notably for "Women in Film Prop 8" the play, and Rufus Wainwright's "Christmas 101" for sarcoma research. Sean's accomplishments and celebrity clients are well-known, but that doesn't stop him from sharing his love of hair with his ordinary salon customers.

His regular clients include Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Al Yankovic, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Phil Keoghan, Eugene Levy, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Teddy Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills, and many others. His expertise and accomplishments have earned him the title of “Best Hairstylist - 2021”.

