Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: "Robotic technology in the application of out-of-place rules will avoid controversy"
Jose Eshkenazi, top leader in sports marketing, comment about the new technologies in the soccer industry.
We strongly believe that access to this new source of data can have a positive impact on the game by optimising decision-making processes and increasing objectivity”BRICKELL, MIAMI, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: "Robotic technology in the application of out-of-place rules will avoid controversy"
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
FIFA tested the 'robot referee' technology at the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday 3 February with host club Al Jazira's first-round match facing TAHITI's AS Pirae.
The new limb tracking technology and aims to make automatic offside decisions in half a second, ending the long delays associated with video assistant referees (VARs) and the human referee who has to review the play."
"One aspect that affects the game with VAR is undoubtedly the delay between the marking of the VAR and the review of the human referee. Breaks like these in the middle of the game with maximum intensity can generate muscle injuries for the players," said specialist Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
FIFA hopes to fully implement the technology in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November, after what the world federation described as a "successful" test at the recent Arab Cup.
The semi-automatic decision-making system uses up to 12 cameras on the roof of the stadium to capture the movement of all players and the ball. The technology creates an animated skeleton of players through 29 data points, which can be accessed 50 times per second to make a correct offside call.
"Technologies like these already exist in other sports and leagues like the NFL or MLB. The modernization of football not only does not threaten the spirit of the game but also guarantees justice in refereeing decisions," said sports specialist Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
If a player is in an offside position, the tracking system alerts the VAR operator in half a second. FIFA's director of football technology and innovation, Johannes Holzmuller, said: "When the ball is played, the real-time AI software can automatically send a signal to the VAR.
"We will have a compromised assistant VAR that can process the offside data and help determine if the player considered offside was active and interfering with the game, so they can quickly validate and confirm the decision."
He added: "We strongly believe that access to this new source of data can have a positive impact on the game by optimizing decision-making processes and increasing objectivity."
"Limb tracking technology can also serve not only to make VAR more efficient, but can also provide useful data for coaches and medical staff” said sports specialist Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
The Club World Cup will culminate on February 12 with the final in Abu Dhabi. European champions Chelsea are favorites to win the competition, with the winners of South America and the Copa Libertadores seen as their main rivals, Palmeiras. However, the Sao Paulo club crashed in the semi-finals in the 2020 iteration of the seven-team tournament and in the last edition, Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León beat the Conmebol representative to lose the final 1-0 against Bayern Munich.
About Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Jose Eshkenazi is one top leaders in sports marketing in latinamerica. CEO of Soccer Media Solutions the top advertising companies in Mexico
Veronica Kamp
Hey Content Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other