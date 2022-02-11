Civil Lawsuit Filed Against The University of North Carolina School of the Arts - Decades of Betrayal and Abuse

UNCSA Press Conference October 4, 2021

We were children, and we were brave enough to come forward and not one single adult that represented the institution was as brave as we were. Your teenage years are so formative, it destroyed me.” — Melissa Cummings

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 29, 2021, Lanier Law Group, P.A. along with co-counsel, Gloria Allred of Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, filed a lawsuit on behalf of seven former students of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. All seven of those students attended the school in the 1980s and were victims of sexual abuse and exploitation.

The news coverage that followed the filing of that lawsuit resulted in our offices being inundated with calls and emails from other former North Carolina School of the Arts. A total of sixty-three victims of sexual abuse and exploitation and countless other witnesses that corroborate the culture of abuse and neglect have contacted our firm in an effort to seek justice.

The bravery of these additional victims coming forward has resulted in the filing of a second complaint, 21 CVS 5899 filed in Forsyth County, North Carolina, naming an additional fifty former UNCSA high school students as plaintiffs who were victims of sexual abuse and exploitation while attending the school. The lawsuit also names thirty former administrators and faculty members who either participated in or condoned the culture of systemic abuse and neglect. The sexual abuse of these former students took place from 1969 until 2012. The complaint alleges that the institutional betrayal of its students by UNCSA was schoolwide, and it existed in the music department, the dance department, the visual arts department, the drama department and even among the residence hall and security staff.

We know that there are many more victims out there who have not yet found the courage to come forward. We encourage anyone who was victimized while a student at UNCSA to take action immediately. We want you to know that we, along with this growing group of survivors, are here for you. We also ask that you please contact us at (800) 814-1114 if you would like to join the numerous other witnesses who have come forward to corroborate and support these victims.

UNCSA Press Conference