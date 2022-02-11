Ken Lindner, Owner and CEO at Ken Lindner & Associates Inc.,Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022

“We're honored to include Ken Linder of Ken Lindner & Associates Inc. into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Lindner, noted owner and chief executive officer at Ken Lindner and Associates Inc., Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2022, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Ken Linder of Ken Lindner and Associates Inc. into our BoLAA family."

Ken Lindner is the owner of the world's most successful and well-known newscaster and host representation company. He began by earning a Magna Cum Laude in Social Anthropology from Harvard University, and then went on to Cornell Law School. He subsequently worked as an attorney at the William Morris Agency's Business Affairs Department, where he rose to the top but eventually decided to leave.

He has worked in the broadcasting industry for 30 years now where he has specialized in many different areas of broadcasting as well. Ken Lindner & Associates, Inc. was created in 1988 after he left William Morris. He was followed by around 95% of his clientele. Now helping to promote the careers of some of the county's most notable and important current and up and coming broadcast journalists has given him the greatest sense of success.

He has written a number of books, the first of which was named Broadcasting Realities and was published in 1999. All of the proceeds from Broadcasting Realities were donated to charity. Broadcasting Realities provides information about the broadcasting world to individuals who work in the industry and those who want to get into it. It provides readers with a realistic viewpoint and the necessary facts to make educated and positive decisions about their broadcasting careers. about Crunch Time, The New Broadcasting Realities, and Your Killer Emotions were among his later books. Then, over the last year, he published two books, Career Choreography and Aspire Higher. All of these novels have received a lot of positive feedback and are highly rated.