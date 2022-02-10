Improveit Expands Window Replacement and Bath Remodeling Services to Lexington, KY
Improveit Home Remodeling, one of the region's largest window replacement and bath remodeling companies, is expanding its services into Lexington, KY.
We’ve been building Improveit for three decades on the principle of making continuous and lasting improvements – both in the products we offer and in the relationships we build with our customers.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improveit Home Remodeling kicked off 2022 by expanding its window replacement and bath remodeling services to Lexington, KY. Since 2019, Improveit has completed beautiful window and bath projects for several hundred customers in and around Lexington, as an extension of its existing Louisville and Cincinnati service areas. The welcoming response from Lexington customers made it clear that Kentucky’s Bluegrass region was a perfect fit for the 32-year-old remodeling company’s full range of services.
“We’ve been building Improveit for three decades on the principle of making continuous and lasting improvements – both in the products we offer and in the relationships we build with our customers,” says Improveit owner Seth Cammeyer. “It became obvious that the values that are important to us at Improveit – hard work and a commitment to excellence – are the same values held by folks here in Lexington, Frankfort, Richmond, and all over the region. We can’t wait to work with them and become part of the Lexington community.”
Improveit owner Brian Leader agrees, and is eager to grow Improveit’s service area, along with its commitment to a 5-Star Remodeling Experience. “I’m reinvigorated every time we get to introduce Improveit to a new community,” Leader says. “We have a passion for delivering a smooth remodeling process from start to finish, and we do that by making sure every part of the experience happens at a local level. Our design consultants, our installers, and our lifetime warranty service crews are all connected to Lexington. And that connection helps us put down roots and grow both our business and our relationships.”
The Lexington service area will extend the company’s region to include a 60-mile radius around Lexington for both bath remodeling and window replacement services. Learn more about Improveit’s Lexington services at https://www.improveitusa.com/locations/lexington/.
