NYF’s Advertising Awards and E-Z Wider Shine the Spotlight on Creative Work for Legalized Vices

The level of creativity required for brand breakthrough in regulated categories is often elevated based on where and how these brands can advertise.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® (NYFA) unveiled Hell’s Kitchen, a new category group to shine the spot light on creative work produced on behalf of legalized vice brands.
— Paul Marobella, President & CMO of Republic Brands
“NYF’s specialty category group, like NYC’s Hell’s Kitchen, through time immemorial, will celebrate advertising around legalized vices, specifically, gambling, cannabis, and alcohol work,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards.
The Hell’s Kitchen category group will provide a platform to honor the variety of creative lanes of engagement employed by agencies and legalized vice brands to connect consumers. Categories include Sports Betting, Cannabis, Alcohol, and Pick Your Poison. To view the Hell’s Kitchen categories, visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/Competition/Categories.
This newly launched category group will be sponsored by E-Z Wider rolling papers and will be judged by a world class group of creatives presided over by former North American CEO of Havas Creative, and current President & CMO of Republic Brands, Paul Marobella. His years of leadership experience and strategic perspective will provide the Hell’s Kitchen Executive Jury with support and ensure that ground-breaking work from agencies and brands are fairly judged and rewarded.
“We’re thrilled that Republic Brands and Paul Marobella are lending their support to New York Festivals Advertising Awards,” said Scott Rose.” As a category leader within their industry, a history of iconic brands and a track record of innovations, Republic Brands is the ultimate sponsor to premiere this unique category.”
“I am honored to be chairing the Hell’s Kitchen category along with an all-star jury. The level of creativity required for brand breakthrough in regulated categories is often elevated based on where and how these brands can advertise. For brands that win in these categories, the cleverness of media coupled with a powerful insight and creative idea will take the day. Don’t be surprised if the overall winner comes from the Hell’s Kitchen category.” Paul Marobella, President & CMO of Republic Brands
Paul Marobella has 25-years of experience in both client-side and world-class consulting firms. A digital and data literate modern marketer, brand builder and transformational CEO, he currently serves as President & CMO, of Republic Brands and is responsible for creating brand value, growth marketing, driving demand, new product innovation and corporate growth strategy.
Industry accolades include Best and Brightest Strategist by AdAge 2x, Multiple Agency of Year accolades, Shortlist for U.S. Network of the Year 2019, Digiday Most Innovative Culture and 3% Movement Manbassador including being an inaugural signatory of the 3% Pay Equity Pledge for Havas NA. In addition, Paul has earned Two Fast Company World Changing Idea Finalists in last 3 years: Detroit Matters for Craftsman & #blackatwork for Havas.
All entries into the Hell’s Kitchen specialty categories will be judged by the Executive Jury panel.
New York Festivals Hell’s Kitchen Executive Jury:
Executive Jury President – Paul Marobella, President & CMO of Republic Brands
• Luis Casamayor, Founder/Chief Creative Officer, Republic Havas
• Tyler DeAngelo, Chief Creative Officer, Strawberry Frog
• Icaro Doria, Chief Operating Officer, Hill Holiday
• Philip Khosid, Partner & Chief Creative Officer Battery
• Adriana Nova, SVP, Creative Director, Twelvenote
To enter your work into the Hell’s Kitchen specialty categories please visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/Competition/Categories.
David Sable, host of NYF’s Creativity from the Other Side recently interviewed Hell’s Kitchen Executive Jury President, Paul Marobella, President & CMO of Republic Brands, to view this insightful new episode visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/creativity-from-the-other-side/paulm.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and are judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work. The 2022 Executive Jury and Grand Jury panel selection process is in progress.
The final deadline for the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 1st, 2022. For more information on categories, rules, and regulations, to review the 2022 entry guide or to enter your work, please visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22.
