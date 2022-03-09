Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,677 in the last 365 days.

Corin Group and Efferent Health Drive Further Automation into Imaging Data Management

Corin: Connected Orthopedic Insight

3D Bony and prosthetic impingement simulation based on hip/spine kinematics with OPSInsight

CorinConnect: the smart way to operate

Corin’s strategic partnership with Efferent enables real-time connectivity to pre and post-operative imaging data for joint replacement

This end-to-end image sharing solution is a key element of our CorinConnect platform.”
— Jim Pierrepont – Global Franchise Lead - Technology, Corin

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group is pleased to announce a strengthening of its portfolio of interoperability data services by partnering with Efferent Health, LLC, a leader in medical operations automation technology, delivering innovative solutions that streamline key processes.

Corin’s strategic partnership with Efferent enables real-time connectivity to pre and post-operative imaging data for joint replacement, via a co-developed Microsoft Azure cloud-to-cloud solution. The FHIR and API-based data sharing solution allows for critical imaging inputs to be more efficiently aggregated and transferred from the imaging site to Corin’s in-house engineering team. By streamlining this process, we have the capability to accelerate the flow of data we can access to further drive patient specific surgical optimization strategies and wider portfolio advancements.

“This end-to-end image sharing solution is a key element of our CorinConnect platform”, said Jim Pierrepont, Global Franchise Lead - Technology, Corin Group. “This partnership enhances our ability to collect and share actionable insights that will augment clinical decision making, and ultimately lead to better outcomes and improved healthcare value.”

With its portfolio of clinical cloud-based software products, Efferent works to help medical organizations capture critical imaging data in real time while providing an elite user experience. Its software is purpose-built, providing the ability for Corin and its representatives to automate the transfer of data using it’s SmartLink™ technology.

“Efferent is excited for this collaboration with Corin. This is a great opportunity and beginning of two incredible teams working together to progress digital health. Together, these solutions will deliver advanced healthcare, operational efficiencies driven by technology, ultimately benefitting the patients.” Said Kress M. Stein, President & COO Efferent Health.

Media Relations
Corin Group
+44 1285 659866
info@coringroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Corin Group and Efferent Health Drive Further Automation into Imaging Data Management

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.