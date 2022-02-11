Michael Sheen says Cost-of-living crisis will squeeze already struggling families

Actor and Activist Michael Sheen www.moneyline-uk.com The Cost of living crisis squeezing already struggling families

Michael Sheen is supporting Moneyline, to raise awareness of their work to help struggling lower income families cope with the growing cost-of-living crisis.

Its important to me to highlight the work of Social Enterprises like Moneyline who in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis are providing a financial lifeline to struggling families across the UK.” — Michael Sheen

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Being frugal, making do, mending; that’s always been with us. There’s always been a “cost-of-living” crisis for some households. The pandemic highlighted the gap between those who had, and those who had not..” Says Michael Sheen at the opening of a short video released today to highlight the work of not-for-profit lender Moneyline.Michael Sheen has been a supporter of not-for-profit Community Finance Organisation, Moneyline, since he first got to know them when he was looking at issues of affordable credit a few years ago. Moneyline have just launched a social impact report to showcase the work they have been doing, helping thousands of lower income households with limited choices improve their financial resilience and wellbeing through small loans, flexible repayment terms, linked savings, access to contents insurance and a lender on the side of the borrower.Michael took time out from filming Good Omens 2, to narrate a short film about Moneyline’s work to support the report’s launch.“Its important to me to highlight the work of Social Enterprises like Moneyline who in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis are providing a financial lifeline to struggling families across the UK.”“What Moneyline lend each year is a drop in the ocean of what they could do if they had more support and more capital to lend.”The video reports on Moneyline’s journey to lend nearly £100m since they began to those whose needs are a small loan to cover the everyday costs of a replacement washing machines and cooker, car repairs to get to work, and celebratory events like birthdays, weddings, and Christmas.Michael highlights customers stories, the excellent Trustpilot reviews and the pressures facing lower income households.He asks where people will go if lenders like Moneyline don’t scale to meet the gap left by the demise of high-cost credit and points to the acknowledged rise in friends and family lending. From 3.6million people borrowing in that way in 2017 to 5.9 million in 2020.With shrinking household finances Michael is concerned about where struggling families will turn to borrow money.Moneyline’s report and the short film can be viewed at https://moneyline-uk.com/moneyline-social-impact/

