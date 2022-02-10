Vedere Venture's Client VFPnext has successfully sold its business to Daxko
VEDERE acted as the exclusive strategic financial advisor to VFP for the past two years and oversaw the transaction.
“Bryan was instrumental in guiding our organization through this transaction and has been our trusted advisor for over two years. He did a great job in helping us navigate the process.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedere Ventures (“VEDERE”), a global mid-market investment banking and private equity firm providing investment, merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate financial services, announced today that its client Inter-IMages, LP d/b/a Visual Fitness Planner (“VFP”), a leading customer relationship management platform (CRM) provider for the gym and health club industry, has successfully sold its business to Daxko. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
— VFP President Daron Allen
VEDERE acted as the exclusive strategic financial advisor to VFP for the past two years and oversaw the transaction.
VEDERE founder and CEO Bryan O’Rourke has now represented firms in seventeen transactions comprising over $300 Million in value on both the buy and sell-side in the past six years. During his career, which began in the mid-’80s, Mr. O’Rourke has now overseen $1 billion dollars in transactions across food and beverage, technology, fitness, medical, franchising, manufacturing, among other industries.
VFP’s employees and partners grew the business into a top-rated CRM application over the past twenty years; extending robust functionality for leading health club and gym organizations.
VFP President Daron Allen had this to say, “Bryan was instrumental in guiding our organization through this transaction and has been our trusted advisor for over two years. He did a great job in helping us navigate the process, and I highly recommend working with him. We are excited about this transaction and are grateful to our customers, employees, partners, and the team at Daxko.”
“I have had the privilege of knowing Mario and Daron for many years. Helping them over the past two years determine their best strategy while working together to realize this outcome has been a fulfilling experience. VFP and its employees, and partners were fantastic to work with and it was an honor to represent them. The team at Daxko worked very hard with us to make this transaction a reality ”, said VEDERE’s CEO Bryan O’Rourke.
For more information on Vedere Ventures, visit www.vedereventures.com.
To learn more about Bryan O’Rourke visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryankorourke/
# # #
About Vedere Ventures
Vedere Ventures advises and invests in the companies of tomorrow built on the timeless fundamentals of today. Founded in 2016 by Bryan O’Rourke and his partners, the firm has served as the financial advisor to seventeen mid-market companies on both the buy and sell-side since its inception. During his career, Mr. O’Rourke has served as an adviser on transactions worth in excess of $1 Billion across a range of industries. VEDERE also has invested in portfolio companies like VertiMax, Motosumo, ECOFIT Networks, Moon Mission Media, and Fitness24Seven Thailand, among others. To learn more visit VedereVentures.com
About Bryan K. O’Rourke
Bryan K. O’Rourke is an executive, investor, board director, author, expert, and keynote speaker. His career spans over 35 years during which time he has successfully been part of the growth of numerous global brands in a variety of roles. He has contributed as an author to six books and has been quoted in leading business periodicals about technology, consumer trends, and technology. Mr. O’Rourke, his associates, and partners are involved in fourteen operating companies. He serves on the board of directors of the International Health Racquet and SportsClub Association, the trade association for the global fitness industry as well as serving as CEO of the Fitness Industry Technology Council.
To learn more visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryankorourke/
brandi bergeron
Moon Mission Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn