Feedinfo PRA Receives Independent Assurance of IOSCO Compliance
Feedinfo is pleased to receive third-party assurance of IOSCO compliance for its key benchmark feed additives price assessments.
Adherence to the IOSCO Principles is the gold standard for PRAs. I’m delighted Feedinfo has been independently recognised as delivering to our clients high-quality price assessments across the world”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feedinfo is the Price Reporting Agency (PRA) and leading provider of news and information to the animal feed additives industry. It is pleased to receive third-party assurance of IOSCO compliance for its key benchmark feed additives price assessments. Feedinfo is part of the AgriBriefing Group, and its sister company in the United States – Urner Barry – has also received the same accreditation.
— Julien Hardwick, Managing Director, AgriBriefing Europe
Feedinfo has successfully completed an independent review of its price reporting methodology and control procedures undertaken by auditor BDO. The Type 1 assurance report, which examined ten benchmark price indices, confirms that Feedinfo’s processes are aligned with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Principles for PRAs.
IOSCO is the international body that brings together the world's securities regulators and is recognised as the global standard setter for the securities sector. IOSCO’s PRA principles ensure the integrity of price assessment functions and the reliability of assessed prices.
For over 22 years, Feedinfo has been the trusted source for benchmark pricing in the animal nutrition and feed industry. The impartiality and accuracy of Feedinfo’s proprietary market data has been its mission from the beginning, and this latest testament from an independent auditor affirms that commitment to excellence in feed additives price reporting.
“Adherence to the IOSCO Principles is the gold standard for PRAs. I’m delighted that Feedinfo has been independently recognised as delivering to our clients high-quality price assessments across the world,” said Feedinfo’s Managing Director Julien Hardwick.
“The fact that our AgriBriefing-owned sister company Urner Barry in the United States has been similarly recognised is a clear signal that we are investing to deliver our goal of bringing clarity to complex and opaque markets.”
The following Feedinfo price assessments were included within the scope of the report:
No. Price Assessment Name
1 Europe – Methionine Solid
2 Europe – Lysine HCl (International Brands)
3 Europe – Vitamin A 1000
4 Europe – Vitamin E 50%
5 Americas – Methionine Solid
6 Americas – Threonine
7 Americas – Vitamin D3 500
8 Asia – Methionine Solid (Export)
9 Asia – Lysine Sulphate (Export)
10 Asia – D-Calpan (Export)
To view a copy of the Assurance report, please use this link.
Feedinfo provides the most recognized, comprehensive coverage of benchmark feed additives prices, animal nutrition and feed news, insight and analysis. Call 0033 6 70 60 23 46 or visit us at www.feedinfo.com to learn more.
About Feedinfo
Feedinfo is a provider of feed additives pricing intelligence and information, and supplier of news, insight and scientific knowledge for the global animal nutrition and feed industry. The information and tools held within Feedinfo are designed to support players in the animal feed supply chain in critical decision-making around product and plant development, supplier selection and negotiations, pricing strategy, supply chain and investments.
Media contact: Jo Goodwin, +44 7813 360692, jo.goodwin@agribriefing.com
About Urner Barry
Urner Barry provides the most recognized, comprehensive coverage of benchmark protein prices, news, and analysis. Visit www.urnerbarry.com to learn more.
About AgriBriefing
AgriBriefing is the largest global independent pricing and market data group for the agri-food sector. Visit www.agribriefing.com to learn more
Jo Goodwin
Feedinfo
jo.goodwin@agribriefing.com
