EvoCharge Launches New iEVSE Home Charging Station
Residential Level 2 charging station features smart charge connectivity with mobile app management for scheduling charge times, tracking usage and more.
The convenience of plugging in your vehicles when you arrive home and then managing charge times through an easy to use app brings intelligence and even more economy to residential charging.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new iEVSE® Home Charging Station. The Level 2 technology charges up to eight times faster than standard Level 1 units. The product’s innovative features include smart charge connectivity that allows scheduling charge times via a mobile app, tracking history and usage, and managing multiple charging stations.
— Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge
"Since 80 percent of EV charging is done at home, we evolved our home charging solution to be smarter," said Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge. "More and more utility companies are offering EV drivers incentives to schedule their charging for off-peak hours, which can be very late at night. The convenience of plugging in your vehicles when you arrive home and then managing charge start/stop times through an easy to use yet feature rich app brings intelligence and even more economy to residential charging."
Available for free download from Google Play and the Apple App Store, the EvoCharge iEVSE Home charging app is simple to install and use. Step-by-step instructions guide users to easily connect their charging stations using wifi and optimize their EV charging with day and time scheduling. Users may also remotely access their iEVSE Home chargers to start and stop charging. Benefits include the potential to reduce energy usage and electrical costs by using the “schedule charging” feature.
The new iEVSE Home Charging Station features a modern, compact design that is smaller than a standard sheet of letter-size paper. It is NEMA 4 rated for outdoor and indoor use in temperatures ranging from -22° F to 122°F, comes standard with a cable holster and is compatible with other EvoCharge cable management solutions, including the EvoReel retractable cable system. It is rated for use with a dedicated 40A supply circuit (208-240VAC) and can be adjusted to operate with 32A or 20A circuits. The iEVSE Home Charging Station works with all plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and electric vehicles (BEV), including Tesla. It is available for direct purchase on the company’s website at evocharge.com and on other retail sites that can be accessed from the EvoCharge website. Financing options are available.
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
