Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,906 in the last 365 days.

AI Exosphere Starts Fine-Tuning New NeoX With HailyAI Inference For Satellite Writer

HailyAI - Fine Tuned GPT-NeoX

HailyAI - Fine Tuned GPT-NeoX

New Publicly Available GPT-NeoX Is Being Tested With HailyAI Inference For Satellite Writer.

Bigger isn't always better.”
— Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Exosphere announced that they would be testing GPT-NEOX with new checkpoints for the Satellite Writer system. In addition, the team will begin fine-tuning the model to reflect HailyAI's datasets, emotional intelligence system, and more.

What Is GPT-NeoX?
GPT-NeoX-20B, a 20 billion parameter model trained in collaboration with CoreWeave.

GPT-NeoX implements 3D-parallel GPT-3-like autoregressive language models for distributed GPUs, based upon Megatron-LM and DeepSpeed.

With the launch deadline of April 15, 2022, around the corner, the team is scrambling to give users the capability to choose between HailyAI-J and HailyAI-NeoX.

"Bigger isn't always better," Said Sal Peer, Founder of AI Exosphere.

Sal further explained that it depends on the datasets. The datasets define how well AI models perform their specific fine-tuned tasks. This means a fine-tuned model doesn't mean it knows everything; it means it can perform a specific and deliberate task.

HailyAI is trained and fine-tuned as a prolific writer with a unique, diverse, passionate female voice.

Satellite Writer is set to launch on April 15, 2022, for public access allowing users to create original works within seconds.

Sal Peer
AI Exosphere LLC
+1 888-578-2485
email us here

Welcome video leaked from Beta member portal.

You just read:

AI Exosphere Starts Fine-Tuning New NeoX With HailyAI Inference For Satellite Writer

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.