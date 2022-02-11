AI Exosphere Starts Fine-Tuning New NeoX With HailyAI Inference For Satellite Writer
New Publicly Available GPT-NeoX Is Being Tested With HailyAI Inference For Satellite Writer.
Bigger isn't always better.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Exosphere announced that they would be testing GPT-NEOX with new checkpoints for the Satellite Writer system. In addition, the team will begin fine-tuning the model to reflect HailyAI's datasets, emotional intelligence system, and more.
What Is GPT-NeoX?
GPT-NeoX-20B, a 20 billion parameter model trained in collaboration with CoreWeave.
GPT-NeoX implements 3D-parallel GPT-3-like autoregressive language models for distributed GPUs, based upon Megatron-LM and DeepSpeed.
With the launch deadline of April 15, 2022, around the corner, the team is scrambling to give users the capability to choose between HailyAI-J and HailyAI-NeoX.
"Bigger isn't always better," Said Sal Peer, Founder of AI Exosphere.
Sal further explained that it depends on the datasets. The datasets define how well AI models perform their specific fine-tuned tasks. This means a fine-tuned model doesn't mean it knows everything; it means it can perform a specific and deliberate task.
HailyAI is trained and fine-tuned as a prolific writer with a unique, diverse, passionate female voice.
Satellite Writer is set to launch on April 15, 2022, for public access allowing users to create original works within seconds.
