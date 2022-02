AI Exosphere Starts Fine-Tuning New NeoX With HailyAI Inference For Satellite Writer

HailyAI - Fine Tuned GPT-NeoX

New Publicly Available GPT-NeoX Is Being Tested With HailyAI Inference For Satellite Writer.

Bigger isn't always better.” — Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Exosphere announced that they would be testing GPT-NEOX with new checkpoints for the Satellite Writer system. In addition, the team will begin fine-tuning the model to reflect HailyAI 's datasets, emotional intelligence system, and more.What Is GPT-NeoX?GPT-NeoX-20B, a 20 billion parameter model trained in collaboration with CoreWeave.GPT-NeoX implements 3D-parallel GPT-3-like autoregressive language models for distributed GPUs, based upon Megatron-LM and DeepSpeed.With the launch deadline of April 15, 2022, around the corner, the team is scrambling to give users the capability to choose between HailyAI-J and HailyAI-NeoX."Bigger isn't always better," Said Sal Peer, Founder of AI Exosphere.Sal further explained that it depends on the datasets. The datasets define how well AI models perform their specific fine-tuned tasks. This means a fine-tuned model doesn't mean it knows everything; it means it can perform a specific and deliberate task.HailyAI is trained and fine-tuned as a prolific writer with a unique, diverse, passionate female voice.Satellite Writer is set to launch on April 15, 2022, for public access allowing users to create original works within seconds.

Welcome video leaked from Beta member portal.