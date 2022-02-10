Tangentia’s North American Sales and Leadership Expanding

Robert Lye, Vice President & Chief Evangelist – Automation Tangentia Canada Head Office Tangentia Canada Head Office Conference Room

Tangentia is proud to announce the expansion of our North American sales and leadership team, which has been our goal since our expansion into the USA.

It is fantastic to have Robert, take the plunge from being our customer to joining our leadership team. It is a ratification of the Tangentia strategy of growth and value creation for our customers.”” — Vijay Thomas, Founder, and CEO at Tangentia