WiV is moving to Polygon

WiV Technology, the groundbreaking web3 protocol for all things wine, is launching on Polygon.

It is still early days for web3 but companies such as Polygon and WiV Technology are carving a path into this new, exciting territory” — Tommy Nordam Jensen

OSLO, NORWAY, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiV Technology, the groundbreaking web3 protocol for all things wine, is launching on Polygon. The move will make it more simple for WiV products to interoperate, bringing down transaction costs and increasing the speed of innovation.

WiV Technology has a string of innovative products and services in the pipeline which will be augmented by Polygon, including:

- All of WiV’s fine-wine investment non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are now available on Opensea as Polygon native tokens

- The WiV Marketplace is in final development stages and will also be Polygon native

- WIVA launched their token on Quickswap today where you can buy the WIVA token

- Existing WIVA holders can bridge their WIVA to Polygon from today

“It is still early days for web3 but companies such as Polygon and WiV Technology are carving a path into this new, exciting territory,” says Tommy Nordam Jensen, CEO, and Co-Founder at WiV Technology. “Any journey into the unknown requires tenacity and innovation to keep on forging ahead and overcome the challenges we may face. We also need the support of our friends, which is why we couldn't be more proud to be working with the Polygon community by our side.”

WiV Technology is creating a safe, efficient and transparent platform for wine investment using blockchain technology. We want to help people understand the fantastic opportunity that wine investment offers and will be hosting educational and community initiatives such as wine tastings and potentially online vineyard tours on our platform. This will be made possible by the strong partnerships we are forming with winemakers, growers, producers and merchants.

“Our vision for WiV is expansive and is growing every day,” says Tommy Nordam Jensen CEO and Co-Founder at WiV Technology. “We want to create a future where when people think about investing in wine, they will come straight to WiV. This is why we are also very active in metaverse development, with an active presence in several well-known metaverses and a WiV branded 3x3 Sandbox game demo due for launch shortly. This is an exceptionally exciting time for us.”

“We are pleased to follow the growth of WiVA and their Winechain, bridging and trading real world assets on Polygon. WiV is estimating to onboard millions of wines in the very near future so with our high speed, reliability and low cost Polygon is a natural choice for them says Ishan Negi Ops Head at Polygon Studios”



ABOUT POLYGON STUDIOS

Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT Industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming through investment, marketing and developer support.

The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT projects like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh, and Decentral Games. If you're a game developer, builder or NFT creator looking to join the Polygon Studios ecosystem, get started here.n

About WiV Technology

WiV Technology is a financial technology company that makes fine wine into a financial instrument. WiV have created a more transparent and efficient wine ecosystem by combining NFT and blockchain technology to create a decentralised finance protocol for investing and trading fine wine. It is the founder of WIVA Token and WIVX the decentralised reserve token. WiV is also sponsor for the UCI Continental cycling team WiV SunGod.