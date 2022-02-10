Jill Helmer Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EMMAUS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-aware leaders and cohesive leadership teams are the foundation of a healthy and successful organization.

Jill Helmer is an executive coach and organization development professional with 25 years of experience in the development of people, teams, and organizations. Jill is dedicated to coaching individuals to be the best version of themselves and coaching teams to be fully interdependent and cohesive to achieve business success.

“As a coach, my client's success is my success,” says Jill. “I enjoy seeing my clients reach their full potential and be the best version of themselves.”

Jill works with leaders to become more self-aware. She wants to help them understand why they behave the way they do, why others behave the way they do, and what they can do differently to improve a situation and lead to the best outcome.”

“The goal is always to increase self-awareness,” says Jill. “The more self-aware someone is, the more they reap the benefits in both their work and home life. They make better use of their strengths. They feel more confident. They make better decisions. They're simply happier.”

Jill works with individuals and teams to make them as effective and productive as they can be, and helps organizations facilitate change, achieve their vision and optimize performance and productivity.

In her executive coaching work, Jill recognizes that the game executives are playing is high stakes. “I subscribe to the Marshall Goldsmith perspective that there's going to be something an executive doesn’t expect to happen in the course of our work together,” says Jill. “Somebody that they really count on is going to leave their organization. There's going to be a market shift, a chip shortage, or a global pandemic. Perhaps something will dramatically change in their personal life. Whatever happens to them or to their organization, I can be that sounding board for them, because my job is to make sure they’re whole enough to lead an organization.”

As a development coach, Jill partners with organizations to develop high-potential talent, individuals that organizations have identified as people who could someday lead their organization from the C-suite.

“I love high potential talent. Those are my favorite kind of assignments,” says Jill. “They’ve got great places to go in their career. I partner with them to make sure they are ready for what comes next.”

Jill also coaches teams to ensure team members collectively pursue their goals and everyone's on the same page about what needs to be done.

“Great teams have every player with a defined role,” says Jill. “They are collectively using their strengths as they march to the endzone together.”

For more information, visit www.jillhelmerconsulting.com