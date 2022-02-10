We Perform It - Launch Competition
We Perform It- Online rehearsal platform announces its competitionCOVENTRY , WEST MIDLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Perform It is pleased to announce that the 2022 We Perform It Online Acting Competition is now open. Entry to the competition is free and with a prize of £1,000, it’s the perfect opportunity for amdram groups, societies, schools, or friends, to get involved and showcase their acting talents.
To enter, groups of 3 to 8 participants, must perform a piece around 8 minutes long using the We Perform It platform using either their own scripts, or ones provided. The performance can be in any genre - comedy, adventure, crime, or mystery.
The competition will run throughout February and entries will be judged by five industry experts. The winners will be announced in early March.
To get involved, just email competition2022@weperform.it with the subject ‘Competition’. Further information and terms & conditions can be found on the website, https://weperform.it/home/competition
About We Perform It:
We Perform It is an online rehearsal and recording platform. Started by two friends who, having finished writing a sitcom, found there was no suitable online platform which enabled them to communicate virtually, view their script, act out in a group and record all in one place – so they decided to build their own - thus We Perform It was born.
The platform is designed with the user in mind: a ‘one stop shop’ where casts can record their performances, share their own scripts or ones of all genres provided by our script partners. You can simply edit and mix with music and background sounds - all remotely! Get together when you can’t be together.
