RRG Roofing Is Proud to Be Accepted by [CRRC] Cool Roof Rating Council as its Newest Member
With a focus on bringing the most energy-efficient roofing materials possible to their clients, RRG Roofing has joined the Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC).
The CRRC is the gold standard for cool roofs, and we will now be able to provide our clients with the most advanced roofing solutions that can save money while also reducing their carbon footprint”DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RRG Roofing is not only a top-quality residential and commercial roofing contractor but a roofing contractor that understands the value of energy-efficiency in every home and commercial building. To help homeowners save on their monthly energy bills, RRG Roofing is now a member of the Cool Roof Rating Council. Our roofing company has been working hard to make sure that our roofing services are always on the cutting edge of technology, and now we can take the next step by being a member of the [CRRC] Cool Roof Rating Council.
— Cary Rich
“The CRRC is the gold standard for energy-efficient cool roofs, and we will now be able to provide our clients with the most advanced roofing solutions that can save money while also reducing their carbon footprint.”
As a member of CRRC, RRG Roofing will be able to provide cool roof solutions for residential and commercial properties throughout Georgia, and North Carolina. A cool roof reflects more sunlight and absorbs less heat than a standard roof, so it stays cooler in the summer and helps reduce the amount of air conditioning needed inside buildings. With this type of roofing system, you can save money on air conditioning costs, reduce peak cooling demand by 10–15 percent, lower carbon emissions by an equivalent amount and prolong the life of the underlying roofing material.
Not only does being a member of the CRRC allow us access to cooler roofing educational materials, but it also allows us access to specialized training courses and resources that other roofing contractors do not have access to. These extra resources allow us to provide better service and products for our customers.
At RRG Roofing, it's important for us to stay up to date with the latest trends in the roofing industry as well as new roofing technology and materials available to help improve roofing systems. Our acceptance into the CRRC continues our goal of providing the best service possible for our customers, including only using products approved by the CRRC.
If you're looking for more information about the CRRC or cool roofs in general, feel free to reach out to us at any time! We're happy to answer your questions and walk you through our process.
About RRG Roofing:
RRG Roofing is a full-service residential and commercial roofing contractor, in business for over a decade. When you choose RRG Roofing, you choose Five-Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, and fair pricing. RRG has proven experience, a 5-Star reputation, and the ability required for any size residential or commercial roofing project. RRG Roofing services Dahlonega, GA, and Murphy, NC.
