How Are Stem Cell Therapy Market Players Benefitting From Their Competitors?

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies in the global stem cell therapy market are increasingly investing in strategic partnerships. The strategic partnership is a mutually beneficial agreement between two companies that do not compete directly with each other. For instance, in June 2020, Shanghai Cell Therapy Group (SHCell) has recently begun a six-year research collaboration with Professor Qi-Long Ying of the University of Southern California (USC). The Ying laboratory hopes to develop conditions for long-term ex vivo expansion of mouse and human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells through the project, which is supported by $3.6 million from the Baize Plan Fund.

The global stem cell therapy market size is expected to grow from $10.67 billion in 2021 to $11.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the stem cell therapy market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The stem cell therapy market is expected to reach $21.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

Read more on the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stem-cell-therapy-global-market-report

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the stem cell therapy market growth. Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases among people, thus driving the need for stem cell therapy. According to a United Nations article, by 2030, the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach about 60%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the stem cell therapy market.

Major players covered in the global stem cell therapy market are Anterogen, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Medipost, Osiris Therapeutics, Pharmicell, Astellas Pharma, Cellectis, Celyad, Novadip Biosciences, Gamida Cell, Capricor Therapeutics, Cellular Dynamics, CESCA Therapeutics, DiscGenics, OxStem, Mesoblast, ReNeuron Group, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Magellan, Kolon TissueGene, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., NuVasive, RTI Surgical and AlloSource.

TBRC’s global stem cell therapy market report is segmented by type into allogeneic stem cell therapy, autologous stem cell therapy, by cell source into adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cells, by application into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, cancer, autoimmune disorders, others, by end-user into hospitals, clinics.

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), By Cell Source (Adult Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells), By Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds and Injuries, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a stem cell therapy market overview, forecast stem cell therapy market size and growth for the whole market, stem cell therapy market segments, geographies, stem cell therapy market trends, stem cell therapy market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3399&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), By Application (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Wound Care Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Global Market Report 2022 – By Derived Cell Type (Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells), By Application (Academic Research, Drug Development And Discovery, Toxicity Screening, Regenerative Medicine), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/induced-pluripotent-stem-cell-global-market-report

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - By Technique (Stem Cell Therapy, Cell Vaccine, Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT), Fibroblast Cell Therapy, Chondrocyte Cell Therapy), By Therapy Type (Allogeneic Therapies, Autologous Therapies), By Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Orthopedic, Wound Healing), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-therapy-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/