Tejjy Inc. Taking a Big Leap in 3D Laser Scanning for AEC Professionals
Tuned to improve communication amongst project stakeholders, Tejjy’s 3D Laser Scanning Services enhance construction planning, and competent decision-making.
We evaluate project progress and produce error-free data-rich 3D BIM models. Laser scanning technique helps our clients improve health and safety management, enhancing onsite team collaboration.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejjy Inc. is taking a big leap in 3D Laser Scanning for Architectural, Engineering and Construction professionals. As a competent BIM company, Tejjy Inc. is now providing high-definition survey or reality capture with 3D scanners like Leica. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is the core technology used by the BIM Modeling experts for collecting accurate and high-resolution point cloud data for building design.
Currently, 3D laser scanning services have seized the construction industry, reducing total project cost by about 5% and project schedule by 10% on industrial projects.
Tejjy Inc. helps AEC professionals in enabling smooth, efficient and faster project execution compared to traditional construction workflow. An accurate structural geometry gets created into a digital Revit 3D model for residential, commercial and industrial plant projects.
Utilizing laser-scanned point cloud data, BIM modelers of Tejjy Inc. develop accurate data-rich virtual 3D representation, providing an overview of the whole building project at an early design-build stage. Tuned to improve communication amongst stakeholders, Tejjy’s scan to BIM model in a common data environment enhances informed scheduling, construction planning, and competent decision-making.
Different Types of Laser Scanning Services for AEC Projects:
• Wastewater Treatment
• Industrial Plant 3D
• Oil & Gas Projects
• Accident Reconstruction
• Drone & Aerial Surveying
• BIM Coordination
• Digital Twinning
• Reverse Engineering
• As-Built Documentation
• COBie & Asset Management
• Historical Restoration
• MEP BIM Services
• Structural Engineering
• Scan to BIM Services
Tejjy’s Process of Implementing 3D Laser Scanning for Client Projects:
• Placing equipment at a certain point to be scanned
• Calibrating the camera to the surface
• Starting the scanning process
• Collecting data in the form of point cloud
• Transferring raw data in the software
• Creating a 3D BIM model / as-built model using point cloud data
Benefits of Implementing 3D Laser Scanning Technology:
• Cost Efficiency – The laser scanning technique is beneficial for the project cost, playing a crucial role in the value engineering of the construction project.
• Time-Saving – Missing design drawing information is extracted through reverse engineering by 3D scanning companies in USA for reality capture scans, saving time for manual measurements.
• High-Level Accuracy – Historical restoration, accident reconstruction and digital twinning provide accurate as-built drawings and models. Revit point cloud modeling gives accuracy in real-time data capture.
• Reduced Manual Labor – Drones and aerial surveying eliminate the need for manual labor. Through virtual design and construction techniques, accurate automated scans get produced in no time.
• Risk Mitigation – Reality capture scans even the complex areas of the construction site where sometimes it is difficult for surveyors to reach out. It reduces the onsite risk for engineers and surveyors, through scanning inaccessible areas.
Laser Scanning Projects Undertaken by Tejjy Inc.:
1. 29 W Lexington Street Baltimore MD
Brief about the Project:
Tejjy Inc. captured comprehensive information about building elements in physical space and enabled accurate BIM modeling and coordination. The 3D scanning process facilitated different stages of the commercial construction, including 3D modeling, visualization and quality inspection. Tejjy Inc. developed Laser Scans for 3D model creation of the Architectural, Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Fire Protection elements of the buildings.
Take a look at the Case Study to know more about how Tejjy Inc. utilized Laser Scanning for a BIM project based in Baltimore, USA.
2. 1155 23rd Street Northwest of Washington DC
Brief about the Project:
BIM Engineers executed an as-built model from point cloud for the '1155 23rd Street Northwest' project based in Washington DC. The as-built drawings and the BIM models represented the building as was constructed. As-built documentation was comprehensively developed by the BIM modelers.
Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. mentioned – “We provide quality assured 3D scanning services, following international standards and deliver projects on time and within budget. Our certified professionals and BIM coordinators deliver a high level of accuracy for clients, mapping existing site conditions. Through proper design validation, we evaluate project progress and produce error-free data-rich 3D BIM models. Laser scanning technique helps our clients improve health and safety management, enhancing onsite team collaboration.”
About Tejjy Inc.:
Tejjy Inc., a women minority business enterprise with a GSA schedule holds the expertise of over 15 years as a design-build firm. Certified BIM engineers provide quality assured 3D scanning services with Leica 3D scanners and LiDAR Technology. Tejjy delivers quality laser scanning services within project deadlines and as per the owners’ budget. Get in touch with Tejjy Inc. at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com. For more information, visit Tejjy’s 3D laser scanning services.
