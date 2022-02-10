Café Mocha Radio Premieres TV Show At The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival

Cafe Mocha Radio TV

The No. 1 radio show for women of color is coming to a TV near you this fall.

WACO, TEXAS, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you love what you hear on the airwaves from the hosts of Café Mocha Radio, get ready to binge-watch Café Mocha TV! On Saturday, February 5, 2022, Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting premiered the show's first look introducing TV anchor and media maven Laila Muhammad as the host during the Third Annual Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival.

Over the last decade, millions of listeners in 40 markets have been empowered and uplifted through the storytelling of broadcast veteran Angelique Perrin, comedienne and actress Loni Love, and hip-hop icon YoYo. As the only nationally syndicated radio show for women of color on the airwaves, Café Mocha Radio is taking a fresh new approach to storytelling for and by women. This Fall, viewers will be able to indulge in content from a ‘woman’s perspective’. Café Mocha TV will explore the multi-faceted, multi-cultural beauty of diversity while delivering dynamic - forward-thinking content from across the globe.

During the Waco International Film Festival, Sheila Eldridge, founder and CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting and creator of Café Mocha Radio and TV, proudly premiered the highly produced television show to share highlights and receive feedback from the audience.

This year’s film festival was dedicated to empowering the creative spirit, serving with heart, and celebrating all – which aligns with the vision of Café Mocha multimedia brand.

In a separate release about the film festival and premier, Dr. Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren, Founder and Lead Producer of the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, stated, "Storytelling and imagery through movies truly matter in our society, especially when it comes to positively changing the attitudes and behaviors of how we all view each other as fellow human beings on this planet.”

As the anchor of the 30-minute weekly nationally syndicated show, Laila Muhammad will be reporting worldwide to amplify Black voices throughout the diaspora. The show will give viewers a backstage pass and a front-row seat during live performances; a taste of some of the best cuisines from Black chefs from across the globe; little known cultural news, and features today’s trendsetters.

“After ten years as the number one nationally syndicated radio show, for women, I’m excited to join the ladies and bring our unique flavor to TV,” exclaims Muhammad.

In the first season of Café Mocha TV, trailblazers Misty Copeland, Principal Ballet Dancer; Ruth E. Carter, Academy Award-Winning Costume Designer; and women of the iconic music group En Vogue join the show for intimate conversations about their personal and professional 30 year journey. Additionally, the ladies from Café Mocha Radio have spotlighted features woven into the TV show for added flare and dynamic storytelling. Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress and mental health advocate Taraji P. Henson also joins the show to share what inspired the launch of The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation from Capitol Hill. Each weekly 30 minute episode will explore the Black lifestyle experience, feature change agents that inspire social movements, influencers, curate music, fashion and turn the spotlight on celebrities.

“As the executive producer, I hope that Café Mocha TV will encourage people to explore their culture and create a passion for traveling the world. We are global citizens, and there is much to be gained through kinship, culture, and the diaspora,” says Eldridge.

To stay in the loop with the latest from Café Mocha Radio and the launch of Café Mocha TV, visit www.cafemocharadio.com and follow Café Mocha Radio on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Café Mocha TV executive producers Sheila Eldridge, Donahue Tuitt, Lee Solomon and Ty Lacey for Miles Ahead Broadcasting, Circle One and Lighted Pathway Productions.

About Sheila Eldridge

Sheila Eldridge, is the CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting and founder of Café Mocha Radio, Mocha Podcast Network, and Café Mocha TV. Eldridge has acquired over 25 years of experience in broadcasting, corporate communications, integrated marketing, event activation, and public relations. A graduate of Howard University’s prestigious School of Communications and later went on to complete advanced courses at UCLA specializing in Crisis Management and New Communications Technology.

After several years in corporate America, Eldridge founded Orchid Communications, a full-service communications firm with a client roster that included Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the O’Jays, Ice T, En Vogue, and Yolanda Adams, to name a few - with the inclusion of corporate clients and new technology. Years later, the agency was rebranded to Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting.