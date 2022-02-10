Brampton Tree Services & Arborist Gets Acquired by a GTA Company
Uproot Tree Removal Services expands its tree services presence in Brampton Ontario with acquisition of Brampton Tree Services & Arborist.BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uproot Tree Removal Services, a Greater Toronto Area based full service tree care provider has announced the acquisition of nearby competitor Brampton Tree Services & Arborist. Established in 2009, founder and owner Sean Miller company is rapidly growing having added an office and three staff members since opening a decade ago. Uproot Tree Removal Services with this acquisition expands its tree services & Arborist services in Brampton Ontario.
Brampton Tree Services & Arborist, owned by Mike Beaudry, will retain its name for a short transitional period until all operations can be standardized under Uproot Tree Removal Services brand.
"We believe this agreement positions both companies well for the future," said Steve Wegerle, an Arborist of Uproot Tree Removal Services. "It is a win for our existing and future clients and we believe it will be a win for both companies" "We welcome Mike and his staff into the Uproot Tree Removal Services family."
"I am excited to be joining forces with such an established tree services company in Greater Toronto Area," said Mike Beaudry, owner of Brampton Tree Services & Arborist. "It's been great watching Sean Miller grow his business over the last ten years and I have full confidence that this new partnership will better position Uproot Tree Removal Services in Brampton going forward." Arborist of Uproot Tree Removal Services is highly trained qualified & certified tree professional.
Uproot Tree Removal Services has been serving Brampton residents on a wide range of tree services including providing Arborist consultation. With the acquisition, staff from Brampton Tree Services & Arborist join a service team of certified arborists and tree care professionals. Uproot Tree Removal Services is a professional tree services Co, qualified in all aspects of tree surgery, operating in Scarborough, Toronto, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Brampton, East York, Mississauga, Pickering & North York. Some of the services offered include dangerous tree felling, emergency tree removal services, stump removal, tree removal, hedge cutting, tree thinning and planting, Tree trimming & pruning, crown reduction, wood chipping, Arborist consultation & report, and site clearance. Beautiful healthy trees are an asset to any outdoor space providing shade filtering the air and giving a sense of beauty and calm that just can’t be recreated with anything man-made. Regular care from a professional arborist ensures your trees stay strong and healthy for years to come resulting in lower costs as well as environmental benefits. Uproot Tree Removal faces competition from various other tree services companies like CB Tree, Lakeside Tree Services, All Season Tree Services etc & acquisition of the Brampton Tree services company will help Uproot in strengthen their position in Brampton & provide professional Tree services to Brampton residents.
Uproot Tree Removal Services is a full service tree care company, offering professional services in dangerous tree felling, stump removal, tree removal, hedge cutting and more. For any further information regarding this article or to schedule a free estimate. "Uproot Tree Removal Services" is best Tree removal services company in Scarborough, Toronto, Etobicoke, Hamilton Ontario & now even in Brampton Ontario.
